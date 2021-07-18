Foolproof security for Eid-ul-Azha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :District Police Officer Sargodha Zulfiqar Ahmed Sunday said that arrangements would be made to ensure foolproof security during Eid-ul-Azha and Muharram to prevent any untoward incident across the district.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs).

The DPO said that special task had been given to officers concerned for making foolproof security arrangements at sensitive places.

The DPO reviewed crime control situation and disposal of cases, and directed the officers concerned to improve their performance.

Additional SP Malik Muzammil Hussain, DSP Anti-Organised Crimes Muhammad Irfan and DSP Investigation Muhammad Riaz were also present.