Foolproof security for Hazrat Ali martyrdom day ordered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar on Wednesday directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Considering the current security situation and ground realities, the RPO stressed the need of a comprehensive review of routes for mourning processions and security plans for Imambargahs and religious gatherings.

He directed the police officers to issue timely security plans and make special arrangements to deal with any emergency situation.

He also stressed the activation of peace committees at both district and police station levels and said that their meetings should be convened regularly to address potential security concerns effectively.

He said that strict legal action should be taken against those spreading provocative material or displaying weapons.

He also directed the CPO and DPOs to supervise security plans in their respective districts while SDPOs, SPs, and SHOs should personally oversee major mourning processions and gatherings.