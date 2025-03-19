Open Menu

Foolproof Security For Hazrat Ali Martyrdom Day Ordered

Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Foolproof security for Hazrat Ali martyrdom day ordered

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Zeeshan Asghar on Wednesday directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad and District Police Officers (DPOs) of Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot to ensure foolproof security arrangements on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (RA).

Considering the current security situation and ground realities, the RPO stressed the need of a comprehensive review of routes for mourning processions and security plans for Imambargahs and religious gatherings.

He directed the police officers to issue timely security plans and make special arrangements to deal with any emergency situation.

He also stressed the activation of peace committees at both district and police station levels and said that their meetings should be convened regularly to address potential security concerns effectively.

He said that strict legal action should be taken against those spreading provocative material or displaying weapons.

He also directed the CPO and DPOs to supervise security plans in their respective districts while SDPOs, SPs, and SHOs should personally oversee major mourning processions and gatherings.

Recent Stories

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI ..

Beyond One-Tap Infinix AI∞, a Flagship Design AI Phone That Redefines Industry ..

2 minutes ago
 Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition ..

Julphar announced as Lead Partner for 14th edition of AIM Congress 2025

2 hours ago
 UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

UN condemns attack on Somali President’s convoy

2 hours ago
 Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 202 ..

Federal govt notifies holidays for Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before ..

Govt employees to get salaries on March 27 before Eid-ul-Fitr 2025

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation launches projec ..

International Charity Organisation launches project to build integrated city in ..

2 hours ago
World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

World Bank approves loan of $102m for Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Y ..

Pakistan Unites in Solidarity with Palestine and Yemen, Demanding Global Actions

3 hours ago
 Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend di ..

Waha Capital Shareholders approve 2024 dividend distribution

4 hours ago
 Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Boa ..

Securities and Commodities Authority holds 1st Board meeting in 2025

4 hours ago
 Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses st ..

Tahnoon bin Zayed meets Donald Trump, discusses strategic partnership prospects

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan