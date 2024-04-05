Foolproof security for 'Juma-tul-Wida' by Rawalpindi Police

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Rawalpindi district police conducted foolproof security arrangements for 'Youm-ul-Quds' and 'Juma-tul-Widaa' while over 2000 cops were deployed to ensure security, said a Police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, Syed Khalid Hamdani performed strict security arrangements for 'Youm-ul-Quds' and 'Juma-tul-Widaa'.

As many as 1600 well-equipped cops along with police officers were on duty to guard the devotees in the mosques, Imambargahs and other worships places, he said.

He informed that the mosques and Imambargah committee members along with police were conducting thorough body search of the devotees before entering the mosques and Imambargah places.

The cops were assisted by Elite Force Commandoes, Muhafiz Squads, National Volunteers, ladies police and Special Branch officials during the security duty.

“Foolproof security was ensured on the day of 'Youm-ul-Quds,” he said adding, all the SDPOs and SHOs were patrolling in their respective areas during prayer of Juma-tul-Widda to tackle any threat and maintain law and order situation.

Similarly, the rallies being taken out in connection with 'Youm-ul-Quds' were also being guarded by police, he said.