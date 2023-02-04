Foolproof security for Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday pledged that Lahore police would join hands with all the segments of society to express solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday pledged that Lahore police would join hands with all the segments of society to express solidarity and brotherhood with the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that fool proof security would be provided to the participants of all the programmes including rallies and seminars on this occasion.

The Lahore police has chalked out a comprehensive security plan and would ensure implementation of it with letter and spirit.

In his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day, Bilal Siddique Kamyana said, "We salute the unshaken commitment of Kashmiri people for the right of self determination. The brave people of occupied Kashmir have rekindled the freedom movement with their blood and the whole Police force along with the Pakistani nation is standing with their Kashmiri brethren", he added.

People of occupied Jammu and Kashmir were fighting a war for their survival and freedom, he said and added that the Kashmiri people have written a new history with their blood to achieve the goal of self determination.

More than 2,000 police officers and officials including SPs, SDPOs, inspectors, upper subordinates, and anti riot force personnel would perform duty on different events on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The CCPO directed the supervisory and deputed police officers and officials to remain highly alert and provide maximum security to the participants of all the events to be held in the city.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that it was top priority of Lahore police to provide foolproof security to the participants of Kashmir Solidarity Day's events and all out efforts would be made in coordination with different departments including Punjab Safe Cities Authority, City District Government and Law Enforcement Agencies to meet this purpose, he maintained.

The participants of Kashmir Solidarity Day rallies, seminars and related events would be allowed to enter the rallies after complete checking through security mechanisms, he asserted.

Officers and officials of Lahore Police would ensure complete body search of the participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walkthrough gates, he added.

Police officials in plain dress would also be deputed at different sensitive points to keep a vigilant eye on each and every movement, the CCPO said and added that search and sweep operations have been continued in different areas of the city prior to Kashmir Solidarity Day to foil any possible nefarious designs of anti social elements.

Checking of the citizens and suspected vehicles has been enhanced and made stricter at Exit and Entrance points of the city whereas teams of Dolphin Squad, Police Response Unit and Elite Force have been directed to ensure effective patrolling around the rallies and important areas of the provincial metropolis, he concluded.