Foolproof security for Lahore bar elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :The Lahore police Saturday made comprehensive security arrangement for the Lahore Bar Association (LBA) elections here.

SSP Operations Ahsan Saifullah and other police officers visited the polling venue at Aiwan-e-Adal, Civil Secretariat and adjacent areas and personally monitored the security arrangements.

More than 400 policemen including one SP, three DSPs, nine SHOs, 42 upper sub-ordinates have been deployed for the bar election security.