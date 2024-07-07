Open Menu

Foolproof Security For Muharram Ensured In Sindh: Mayor

Sumaira FH Published July 07, 2024 | 09:50 PM

Foolproof security for Muharram ensured in Sindh: Mayor

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2024) Mayor Sukkur Barrister Arslan Sheikh on Sunday said the Sindh government made foolproof security of mourning processions and religious gatherings in all divisions of the province.

Barrister Arslan, who is also Spokesperson of the chief minister Sindh, while talking to the APP after visiting the route of the main procession of Fifth Muharram here, he lauded the scholars from different school of thoughts for maintaining religious harmony.

