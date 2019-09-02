UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security For Muharram Processions Finalized: RPO

Faizan Hashmi 20 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 11:49 AM

Foolproof security for Muharram processions finalized: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood has said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for security of processions during the month of Moharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood has said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for security of processions during the month of Moharram-ul-Haram.

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that 7,000 police personnel had been deployed to provide security to mourners at Imam bargahs and on the routes of religious processions.

He said that 514 processions and 1,409 gatherings pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram would be held during first 10 days of the month in Bahawalpur region.

He maintained the 40 processions and 56 gatherings had been declared very sensitive, adding that however, all arrangements had been finalized to provide foolproof security to them.

"According to security plan, 40 processions will be of A category, 45 of B category and 429 of C category.

He said that the police personnel deployed for security duty during Muharram-ul-Haram included 20 GOs, 60 inspectors, 415 sub-inspectors, 622 ASIs, 614 head constables and 5,275 constables. "Different categories of police personnel including the district police, Dolphin police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force, Mahafiz Squad, traffic police and ladies police.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Bahawalpur All

Recent Stories

Chinese Businesses Eager to Attend Russia's Easter ..

2 minutes ago

Get ready for the best run of your life – Al Mar ..

20 minutes ago

Tokyo stocks fall on renewed US-China trade war fe ..

20 minutes ago

Two lose lives in Attock

20 minutes ago

Japan 'to set up police unit' for disputed islands ..

20 minutes ago

Russia, India to Ink 25 Pacts During Summit at Eas ..

39 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.