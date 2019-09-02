Foolproof security for Muharram processions finalized: RPO

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Bahawalpur, Imran Mahmood has said that foolproof security arrangements had been made for security of processions during the month of Moharram-ul-Haram

Presiding over a meeting here, he said that 7,000 police personnel had been deployed to provide security to mourners at Imam bargahs and on the routes of religious processions.

He said that 514 processions and 1,409 gatherings pertaining to Muharram-ul-Haram would be held during first 10 days of the month in Bahawalpur region.

He maintained the 40 processions and 56 gatherings had been declared very sensitive, adding that however, all arrangements had been finalized to provide foolproof security to them.

"According to security plan, 40 processions will be of A category, 45 of B category and 429 of C category.

He said that the police personnel deployed for security duty during Muharram-ul-Haram included 20 GOs, 60 inspectors, 415 sub-inspectors, 622 ASIs, 614 head constables and 5,275 constables. "Different categories of police personnel including the district police, Dolphin police, Elite Force, Quick Response Force, Mahafiz Squad, traffic police and ladies police.