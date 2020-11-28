UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security For Nawaz Mother's Funeral, PbBC Election In City

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 06:50 PM

Foolproof security for Nawaz mother's funeral, PbBC election in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :Lahore police made comprehensive security arrangements for Namaz-e-Janaza of Begum Shamim Akhter, mother of Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif, and the Punjab Bar Council elections here on Saturday.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan and other police officers visited the venues and stayed in the field to personally monitor the security arrangements. More than 500 police officers and officials including one SP, three DSPs, eight SHOs, 16 upper subordinates were deployed at the funeral prayers of Begum Shamim Akhter. People were allowed to enter the grounds of Sharif Medical Complex after complete checking.

Dolphin Squad and PRU teams ensured effective patrolling of the funeral area and its environs.

The DIG operations personally monitored the security arrangements made by the Lahore Police at various places of the city including the Lahore High Court, The Mall and adjacent areas. He reviewed the security arrangements at the Lahore High Court for the bar polls. More than 350 police officers and officials including two SPs, two DSPs, five SHOs, 31 upper subordinates were deployed for the Punjab Bar Council elections.

Related Topics

Lahore Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Lahore High Court Police Punjab

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid launches Dubai Leaders program ..

10 minutes ago

4th edition of Dubai Women’s Triathlon returns, ..

25 minutes ago

DIFC FinTech Hive and FinTech-Aviv reach landmark ..

40 minutes ago

PCB challengers overcomes PCB blasters by five run ..

47 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,252 new COVID-19 cases, 741 recove ..

55 minutes ago

Mina Rashid retains title as world’S leading cru ..

55 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.