Foolproof security for rallies, events on Kashmir Solidarity Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Additional IG Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Sunday said the department had chalked out a comprehensive security plan to ensure foolproof security of rallies and programmes regarding the Kashmir Solidarity Day.

He said that more than 2,000 officials, including SPs, SDPOs, inspectors, and anti riot force personnel, were performing duty on different events in the city.

He directed officials to remain highly alert and provide maximum security to participants of all events to be held in the city.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana said that all out efforts were being made in coordination with different departments, including the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, the district government and law enforcement agencies, to implement the security plan.

The participants of rallies, seminars and related events were being allowed to enter rallies after complete checking through security mechanisms, he asserted.

The officials were ensuring complete body search of participants by metal detectors, electric barriers and walk-through gates, he said. Officials in plain clothes had been deputed at different sensitive points, the CCPO added.

The CCPO added that search and sweep operations continued in different areas of the city against anti social elements.

Teams of Dolphin Squad, Response Unit and Elite Force had been directed to ensure effective patrolling, he concluded.