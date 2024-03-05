Foolproof security for Ramazan ensured in Sukkur

(@FahadShabbir)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Zubair Nazeer Shaikh has said a number of police officials would be deployed to perform security duties during the month of Ramazan at all religious places, important markets, bazaars and all government and private sensitive buildings to avoid any untoward incident across the district.

Talking to APP here on Tuesday, he said that foolproof security arrangements have been finalised to protect more than 200 mosques and imambargahs in the district besides controlling the overall law and order situation.

SSP Sukkur further said that the directives have been issued to the concerned officials to ensure patrolling in their respective areas besides paying surprise visits to police pickets set up within their jurisdiction.

He said that all police officers have been strictly directed to ensure the implementation of the security plan at important religious places, markets, bazaars and other public places such as offices and residences within their respective areas.

He said that security would be also beefed up at all other religious places and other important places especially exits and entry in the district where patrolling and police pickets also beefed up.