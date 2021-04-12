UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security, Implementation Of SoP To Be Ensured In Ramazan: Addl IGP

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 12th April 2021 | 11:40 PM

Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the holy month of Ramazan beside es strict implementation of corona SoP

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :Additional Inspector General of Police (IGP) South Punjab Capt (Retd) Zaffar Iqbal Awan said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during the holy month of Ramazan beside es strict implementation of corona SoP.

Presiding over a video link conference here on Monday, additional IGP said that police striving hard to ensure implementation of SoP and lockdown policy of the government under the preventive measures to protect masses from the deadly virus. He said that police launched comprehensive crackdown against criminals which gives positive results.

He said that peace would be maintained in the area at any cost.

He directed officers concerned to make proper plan for police patrolling at Sehar and Iftaar timings during the holy month.

Speaking on the occasion, Regional Police Officers (RPO) Syed Khurram Ali expressed satisfaction on law and order situation of the region. He said that competent police officers have been deployed on field duty to resolve public issues.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Operations South Punjab Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and other concerned officers also attended the meeting.

