Foolproof security in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The police made foolproof security arrangements on Friday in the city and policemen remained alert around mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places.

The CCPO had issued directions to DIG Operations, SSP Operations and SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements besides implementing coronavirus SOPs in the city.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar personally visited different areas, including mosques and religious places, to check arrangements while SPs, SDPOs and related officers also ensured tight security.

The officers and officials with Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit remained alertand conducted effective partrolling.

The police also checked vehicles and suspects at entry and exit points in the city.