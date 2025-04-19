Foolproof Security In Place For 6th PSL Match In Rawalpindi: Police
Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday made foolproof security arrangements for the sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultan here at the at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.
Some 6000 police officers and personnel were in the field to perform security and traffic duties, the police spokesman said.
The teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force along with the mobile vans of police stations patrolled around the stadium and surrounding areas.
All the senior officers remained on the ground to personally monitor the security arrangements.
The spokesman said cricket fans would be allowed to enter the stadium after passing through a walk-through gate and full body search.
City Police Officer Syed Khaled Hamdani said that the Rawalpindi Police were using all resources to provide foolproof security and best facilities to the citizens during the PSL matches.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war
Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Foolproof security in place for 6th PSL match in Rawalpindi: Police4 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates anti-polio drive23 minutes ago
-
Junaid Chaudhry eyes east African market with new sea trade corridors23 minutes ago
-
Bandit killed, cop injured24 minutes ago
-
Cleanup operation intensified in Multan24 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police nab 6 drug suppliers, recover 4.5 kg charas24 minutes ago
-
CM directs for regulating construction related matters34 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched44 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Uch Sharif to inspect restoration of ancient shrines44 minutes ago
-
APTMA, PCGA join hands for cotton revival44 minutes ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrations continue with vibrant festivities44 minutes ago
-
PPP, MQM-P submit nomination papers for Senate vacant seat1 hour ago