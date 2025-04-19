Open Menu

Foolproof Security In Place For 6th PSL Match In Rawalpindi: Police

Sumaira FH Published April 19, 2025 | 08:00 PM

Foolproof security in place for 6th PSL match in Rawalpindi: Police

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police on Saturday made foolproof security arrangements for the sixth match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) X played between Peshawar Zalmi and Multan Sultan here at the at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Some 6000 police officers and personnel were in the field to perform security and traffic duties, the police spokesman said.

The teams of Elite Force and Dolphin Force along with the mobile vans of police stations patrolled around the stadium and surrounding areas.

All the senior officers remained on the ground to personally monitor the security arrangements.

The spokesman said cricket fans would be allowed to enter the stadium after passing through a walk-through gate and full body search.

City Police Officer Syed Khaled Hamdani said that the Rawalpindi Police were using all resources to provide foolproof security and best facilities to the citizens during the PSL matches.

Recent Stories

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

16 minutes ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

5 hours ago
 Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

5 hours ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

5 hours ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

5 hours ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

5 hours ago
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

5 hours ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

5 hours ago
 US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid ..

US announces new port fees for Chinese ships amid trade war

5 hours ago
 Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts ..

Earthquake tremors hit Islamabad, Lahore and parts of Pakistan- April 19

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2025

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2025

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan