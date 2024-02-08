Open Menu

Foolproof Security Made By Police In City

Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM

Foolproof security made by police in city

Police ensured foolproof security in the provincial metropolis during the general elections 2024 on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Police ensured foolproof security in the provincial metropolis during the general elections 2024 on Thursday.

In this regard, 18 SPs, 44 SDPOs, 84 SHOs, 83 in charge investigations, 166 upper subordinates,

over 18,000 constables and more than 1800 lady police constables performed

their election-related duties.

Meanwhile, police provided security to 4,357 polling stations and 1,685 polling buildings with

the deployment of over 12,000 policemen. Additionally, 320 polling buildings under the A-category were secured with 640 pickets, consisting of more than 3,000 policemen. Similarly, security was ensured on 195 entry and exit routes in the city.

Overall, more than 24,000 police officials had completed their election duties.

Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the police had provided comprehensive security for the peaceful conduct of the elections.

High alerts were maintained in all polling stations across the city on polling day; he said and added that three-tier security barriers were established for voters' security.

Senior police officers also remained present in the field.

Control rooms and CCTV cameras were effectively monitored during polling to ensure transparency.

A zero-tolerance policy was implemented on the display of weapons and aerial firing.

For the maintenance of peace, Elite, Dolphin squads and PRU teams conducted effective patrolling throughout the city, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted a thorough inspection of various polling stations, camp offices, and pickets. He reviewed security arrangements at sensitive polling stations, camp offices, and key areas across the city, including Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence, Cantt, Gulberg, Nolakha, Railway Road, and Misri Shah.

Related Topics

Election Firing Police Road Lawrence Gulberg All

Recent Stories

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

Pakistani envoy meets Czech PM

8 minutes ago
 CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding p ..

CEC Sultan Raja congratulates nation for holding peaceful elections

8 minutes ago
 Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup at ..

Bolsonaro targeted as Brazil police probe 'coup attempt'

8 minutes ago
 169 seats hold key to National Assembly control

169 seats hold key to National Assembly control

9 minutes ago
 Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo vi ..

Aid groups sound alarm over escalating DR Congo violence

9 minutes ago
 Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland ..

Lava erupts for third time on volcano-hit Iceland peninsula

9 minutes ago
Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

Polling concludes peacefully in Jhang

9 minutes ago
 Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remark ..

Back from the dead: Ivory Coast on verge of remarkable AFCON triumph

35 minutes ago
 Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for ..

Chhipa Foundation lauds security institutions for holding elections in peaceful ..

35 minutes ago
 Journalists visit Election City

Journalists visit Election City

35 minutes ago
 General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

General elections 2024 conclude peacefully in KP

58 minutes ago
 Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India ..

Kashmir a 'flashpoint' between nuclear-armed India, Pakistan: Masood Khan

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan