Foolproof Security Made By Police In City
Muhammad Irfan Published February 08, 2024 | 10:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2024) Police ensured foolproof security in the provincial metropolis during the general elections 2024 on Thursday.
In this regard, 18 SPs, 44 SDPOs, 84 SHOs, 83 in charge investigations, 166 upper subordinates,
over 18,000 constables and more than 1800 lady police constables performed
their election-related duties.
Meanwhile, police provided security to 4,357 polling stations and 1,685 polling buildings with
the deployment of over 12,000 policemen. Additionally, 320 polling buildings under the A-category were secured with 640 pickets, consisting of more than 3,000 policemen. Similarly, security was ensured on 195 entry and exit routes in the city.
Overall, more than 24,000 police officials had completed their election duties.
Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana stated that the police had provided comprehensive security for the peaceful conduct of the elections.
High alerts were maintained in all polling stations across the city on polling day; he said and added that three-tier security barriers were established for voters' security.
Senior police officers also remained present in the field.
Control rooms and CCTV cameras were effectively monitored during polling to ensure transparency.
A zero-tolerance policy was implemented on the display of weapons and aerial firing.
For the maintenance of peace, Elite, Dolphin squads and PRU teams conducted effective patrolling throughout the city, he concluded.
Meanwhile, Capital City Police Officer Bilal Siddique Kamyana conducted a thorough inspection of various polling stations, camp offices, and pickets. He reviewed security arrangements at sensitive polling stations, camp offices, and key areas across the city, including Garhi Shahu, Lawrence Road, Model Town, Defence, Cantt, Gulberg, Nolakha, Railway Road, and Misri Shah.
