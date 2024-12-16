Open Menu

Foolproof Security Measures Made For Polio Drive In Tank

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2024 | 01:40 PM

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) An anti-polio campaign was launched in various union councils of the district amid stringent security arrangements on Monday.

According to the police spokesman, a large number of FC, police and personnel from other law enforcement agencies have been deployed to ensure the safety of the public and maintain law and order during the campaign. Before the launch of the campaign, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) completed sweeps of all sensitive locations to prevent any potential threats.

He said police officers and personnel assigned to security duties were given a detailed briefing on how to ensure the safety of the public, health department staff, and themselves during the operation.

District Police Officer (DPO) Tank, Aslam Nawaz Khan, and SP Investigation Haji Nasir Khan visited various BHUs, distribution points, and routes.

The DPO emphasized, “The polio eradication campaign was a national duty, and its success is our collective responsibility. We are utilizing all available resources to ensure the safety of the public.”

He further stated that Tank Police and other agencies are on high alert during the campaign and are fully prepared to handle any unfavourable situation.

DPO Aslam Nawaz Khan also appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the polio eradication campaign and ensure that their children are vaccinated against polio.

