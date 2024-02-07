Foolproof security measures on elections in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) The foolproof security arrangements had been made in the region during

the general elections to be held on Feb 8.

These views were expressed by RPO Shariq Kamal Sidiqui while issuing instructions to

DPOs regarding security arrangements here at his office on Wednesday.

He said more than 5.

7 million voters would caste votes in the region for which more

than 18,000 policemen would perform their duties at 3,928 polling stations.

Sharik kamal said 1,609 cameras had been installed at 399 sensitive polling stations

while control rooms had been set up at the district level, adding that special mobile apps had

been developed to make the monitoring process more efficient.