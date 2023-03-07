Foolproof security of development projects, foreigners top priority: DIG

(@FahadShabbir)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday said mega developmental projects were under way in the Hazara division and ensuring foolproof security of all these projects,foreign nationals, is top priority of the Hazara Police.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the 36th Mid Career Management Course who visited the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office in Abbottabad and attended a meeting regarding law and order in Hazara region, development projects and their security, police actions and other issues.

ASP Cant Aitzaz Arif Abbottabad gave a briefing about Hazara Police, details regarding security facilities, problems faced by tourists, policing, police reforms, and problems regarding the security of foreigners.

The DIG further said that the Hazara region is also famous of tourism, there is a continuous flow of tourists around the year, we have issued instructions to the police to inform the tourists about traffic problems and take care of their security.

He said that to control the crimes we have launched campaigns from time to time through special instructions in which many criminals were arrested, Hazara Police takes vigorous action against the accused in other important and serious cases including fugitives involved in, drug selling, aerial firing and illegal weapons.