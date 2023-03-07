UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Of Development Projects, Foreigners Top Priority: DIG

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2023 | 08:46 PM

Foolproof security of development projects, foreigners top priority: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday said mega developmental projects were under way in the Hazara division and ensuring foolproof security of all these projects,foreign nationals, is top priority of the Hazara Police

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Tahir Ayub Khan on Tuesday said mega developmental projects were under way in the Hazara division and ensuring foolproof security of all these projects,foreign nationals, is top priority of the Hazara Police.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of the 36th Mid Career Management Course who visited the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) office in Abbottabad and attended a meeting regarding law and order in Hazara region, development projects and their security, police actions and other issues.

ASP Cant Aitzaz Arif Abbottabad gave a briefing about Hazara Police, details regarding security facilities, problems faced by tourists, policing, police reforms, and problems regarding the security of foreigners.

The DIG further said that the Hazara region is also famous of tourism, there is a continuous flow of tourists around the year, we have issued instructions to the police to inform the tourists about traffic problems and take care of their security.

He said that to control the crimes we have launched campaigns from time to time through special instructions in which many criminals were arrested, Hazara Police takes vigorous action against the accused in other important and serious cases including fugitives involved in, drug selling, aerial firing and illegal weapons.

Related Topics

Firing Police Abbottabad Law And Order Traffic Criminals All From Top

Recent Stories

Rupee gains value against US dollar

Rupee gains value against US dollar

9 minutes ago
 Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

Legislators urge pro-women electoral reforms

6 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi appointed as PTI President

21 minutes ago
 Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

Stocks waver before Fed testimony on US economy

6 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financ ..

&#039;Ruwad&#039; doubles ceiling of direct financing by over 100%

33 minutes ago
 UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities ..

UK Utility Asks Power Plants to Enhance Capacities Ahead of Coldest Night

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.