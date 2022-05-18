UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Of Educational Institution Top Priority Of Police: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Foolproof security of educational institution top priority of Police: IGP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has said that foolproof security of educational institutions is a top priority of Punjab Police and in this regard RPOs, DPOs should ensure all possible steps under personal supervision.

He said patrolling period of patrolling forces around schools, colleges and universities should be extended from time to time and recording of CCTV cameras at sensitive places should be made mandatory.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan sought a report from RPO Sheikhupura on the incident of firing outside Government Islamia College in Kasur. He said that incidents of firing in educational institutions were not acceptable at all and security SOPs should be strictly enforced.

According to details, DPO Kasur Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf said that as soon as the firing was reported at the gate of Government Islamia Degree College Kasur, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and Kasur police arrested two accused who opened fire at the gate of the college. A pistol was also recovered from the possession of the accused.

DPO Kasur said that raids were being carried out to nab the remaining accused. Soon all the accused would be arrested and brought to justice, he added.

According to initial reports, a shootout took place due to a quarrel between two student groups. Police seized 11 motorcycles from the spot.

