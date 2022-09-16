Foolproof security on Chehlum in Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :Police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for 13 processions and seven Majalis as more than 1,000 policemen would perform duties on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

According to a police spokesman, routes of processions would be monitored through CCTV cameras.

He said that people would be allowed to enter processions after checking at three points, adding walk-through gates, metal detectors and electric barriers would also be installed for checking.

He said the Chehlum procession would start from Block No14 and conclude atBlock No19 Imambargah.