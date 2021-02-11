Foolproof security on first T-20 match of Pak-South Africa

Lahore Police implemented a comprehensive security plan for the first match of Pak-South Africa T-20 cricket series held here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Lahore Police implemented a comprehensive security plan for the first match of Pak-South Africa T-20 cricket series held here on Thursday.

According to the Security Plan, Lahore Police deputed more than 5000 police officers and officials for the security of the event and teams. In supervision of SSP Operations as many as 06 SPs, 16 DSPs, 55 SHOs, 294 upper subordinates and 130 police reserves were deputed to ensure foolproof security of the players.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the route of the teams, Qadafi stadium and adjacent areas to inspect the security arrangements. SP Model Town Dost Muhammad and other senior police officers accompanied Lahore Police Chief. He directed the concerned officers to remain high alert. He stressed upon the need to adopt more effective strategy to provide foolproof security during these matches.

The CCPO Lahore while talking with media persons said that Lahore Police always played pivotal role to restore international events of sports including cricket in Pakistan by providing maximum security to these events.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Lahore Police are all set to provide foolproof security to the visiting South African team as well as Pakistani cricket players for the T-20 cricket series matches.

The CCPO Lahore said that Lahore Police have earlier provided foolproof security to all the national and international cricket events being held in Lahore. "We will also ensure complete implementation on SOPs fixed regarding security to conduct the matches of T-20 series between South Africa and Pakistan in peaceful atmosphere," Ghulam Mahmood Dogar added.

He said that round the clock monitoring of the residential places of teams, matches and movements in and round the cricket stadium has been ensured through the CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He said that 86 Dolphin Squad and 40 Police Response Unit teams have been deputed to continuously conduct effective patrolling around the specific areas of the city. Snipers have been deputed on the rooftops to keep an eye on all the movements during these matches. Aerial monitoring has been ensured through drone cameras in this regard, he said and added that search and sweep operations are being conducted on daily basis in the city particularly around the cricket stadium and designated areas.