Foolproof Security Ordered For Tri-Series & Champions Trophy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered for making comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Tri-Series and Champions Trophy matches.

While chairing a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office on Friday, he ordered for strict enforcement of security protocols for Chinese nationals residing in the city.

Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered to intensify operations against makers of kites and metallic strings. He also ordered for extradition of fugitives residing abroad through Interpol, ensuring their prosecution through courts.

The CCPO tasked the SSP (Operations) with launching a crackdown on the beggar mafia, while also targeting criminal gangs involved in the theft and illicit transport of rickshaws and other vehicles to different cities.

Furthermore, he ordered for action against scrap dealers involved in trading spare-parts of stolen vehicles.

He directed the SPs and SDPOs to maintain regular engagement with their field teams as their feedback would enhance operational planning and effectiveness.

The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-Charges of Civil Lines and City Divisions.

Related Topics

Lahore Police China Vehicles Circle Criminals

