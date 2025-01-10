Foolproof Security Ordered For Tri-Series & Champions Trophy
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 10, 2025 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana has ordered for making comprehensive security arrangements for the upcoming Tri-Series and Champions Trophy matches.
While chairing a performance review meeting of Civil Lines and City Divisions at his office on Friday, he ordered for strict enforcement of security protocols for Chinese nationals residing in the city.
Bilal Siddique Kamyana ordered to intensify operations against makers of kites and metallic strings. He also ordered for extradition of fugitives residing abroad through Interpol, ensuring their prosecution through courts.
The CCPO tasked the SSP (Operations) with launching a crackdown on the beggar mafia, while also targeting criminal gangs involved in the theft and illicit transport of rickshaws and other vehicles to different cities.
Furthermore, he ordered for action against scrap dealers involved in trading spare-parts of stolen vehicles.
He directed the SPs and SDPOs to maintain regular engagement with their field teams as their feedback would enhance operational planning and effectiveness.
The meeting was attended by DIG (Investigation) Zeeshan Asghar, DIG (Operations) Faisal Kamran, SSP (Investigation) Muhammad Naveed, SSP (Admin) Atif Nazir, SSP (Operations) Tassawar Iqbal, SPs, ASPs, Circle Officers, SHOs and Investigation In-Charges of Civil Lines and City Divisions.
Recent Stories
SGMB to host Obstacle Course Tigers Challenge in Khorfakkan
Frontline Heroes Festival launches across UAE on January 17
1 Billion Followers Summit roundtables discuss future of content creation
Pakistan witnesses 29.3pc increase in remittances from Dec 2023 to Dec 2024
Islamabad hosts Int’l Conference on Girls’ Education tomorrow
PIA flight takes off for Paris with 323 passengers after four years’ long hiat ..
ZHO’s Al Qou’a Dairy Products Plant produces 276,420 kilograms of labneh
Ahmed bin Saeed attends EAU’s 34th graduation ceremony
UAE dispatches 700 tonnes of food supplies to victims of floods in Somalia
Yas Dhows Sailing Race kicks off Saturday with 300 sailors
Saudi govt issues new travel guidelines for passengers
TRENDS organises First Annual Forum for 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJ IHC inaugurates website of district courts5 minutes ago
-
Robber injured in encounter5 minutes ago
-
DDC approves eight projects of public welfare5 minutes ago
-
Man, daughter killed in road accident5 minutes ago
-
SNGPL team removes 6 more meters5 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security ordered for Tri-Series & Champions Trophy5 minutes ago
-
Zamung Kor Dera campus’ facilities reviewed15 minutes ago
-
Followers of religions must fulfill social responsibilities to tackle global challenges: Dr. Hussain ..35 minutes ago
-
Three member motorbikes lifter gang busted1 hour ago
-
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened1 hour ago
-
PM hails departure of PIA's first flight to Paris after European routes reopened1 hour ago
-
Four profiteers held1 hour ago