Foolproof Security Plan Afoot For Elections In Dera Region: RPO

Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2023 | 05:10 PM

Foolproof security plan afoot for elections in Dera region: RPO

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Regional Police Officer (RPO), Dera Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that a robust security plan has been devised for the general elections on February 8 in Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Upper Waziristan, and Lower Waziristan.

During an interaction with media persons at his office, the RPO said under the plan foolproof security would be ensured at all polling stations and for the election staff under all circumstances to make possible a peaceful environment for transparent and fair elections.

The RPO informed that 90 per cent of the polling stations in Dera Range had been designated as a most sensitive region for the elections, while 10 per cent had been declared as normal.

He said that the recruitment process for 500 new policemen to address the shortage of police personnel in both districts of South Waziristan, Tank, and Dera Ismail Khan had been completed and new recruitment would undoubtedly lead to improvement in the situation of peace and security.

He said Dera police were fully committed to the fight against terrorism, and recent operations had resulted in a decrease in terrorist incidents. The RPO added that success had been achieved as far as tracing the terrorist network involved in recent terrorist incidents in Draban and Tank Adda was concerned and noose had been tightened around terrorists' facilitators.

He vowed that the sacrifices of police martyrs were a source of pride for the nation, and the families of martyrs and orphans would not be left alone. He said that every possible measure would be taken for their welfare and relief and a special package was being provided for the martyr's families.

