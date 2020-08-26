UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security Plan Afoot For Peace In Muharram In Hangu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 07:05 PM





HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :A foolproof security devised to maintain peace and harmony during Muharramul Harram in the district the district of Hangu.

According to the press release the deputy commissioner says that 4000 police personnel deputed to perform duty while additional check posts were established at 57 places of the district to maintain law and order situation.

He said CCTV camera were also installed to monitor situation at processions' routes, Imambargah, sensitive places, exit and entry points of the city.

Besides, the DC said that Quick Response Force would also be patrolling within and on the city's outskirts to keep eye on suspected people.

The plan is also featuring a ban on pillion riding, display of arms, tented glasses of vehicles, wall chalking, unnecessary use of loudspeakers and publication of hate material.

Entry of Afghan nationals to the city has been banned while shooters would be deputed at high rise building at processions' routes to prevent any untoward incident.

