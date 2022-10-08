UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Plan Arranged For Eid Milad-un Nabi In Quetta: DIG

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta Ghulam Azfar Maisar on Saturday said that a foolproof security plan has been arranged for Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebration in the city which would be observed on Sunday

He said that the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi were taken out from thirteen places of the city and all processions would be gathered at Bacha Khan Chowk after marching through their traditional routes including Liaqaut Bazar, Junction Chowk Masjid Road and other area.

The religious scholars would be highlighted on the life and struggle of Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH).

The DIG said the mobile service would be remained closed in the city for security reason, adding the security forces including police, Levies Force and Frontier Corps (FC) would provide security to the procession in the city.

Senior police officials would monitor the procession of Eid Milad-un Nabi in order to any untoward incident, he concluded.

