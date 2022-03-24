Foolproof security plan chalked out for LG polls in South Waziristan: Commissioner

Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Thursday said that foolproof security plan has been chalked out for peaceful conduct of second phase of local government elections in South Waziristan

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2022 ) ::Commissioner Dera Division Amir Latif Thursday said that foolproof security plan has been chalked out for peaceful conduct of second phase of local government elections in South Waziristan.

Presiding over a meeting here to review security arrangements for the local government elections, he said that all available resources would be utilized to maintain peace and to foil nefarious designs of anti state elements.

He directed the concerned departments to strictly implement the security plan during the local government elections in South Waziristan to avert any untoward incident.

The Commissioner also directed to ensure security of foreign observers who are intending to visit Pakistan for the elections coverage.

He directed police and Custom departments to control urea smuggling between Pakistan and Afghanistan through Angor Adda border point and only allow registered dealers to sell urea to the farmers and take action against unregistered dealers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Dera Arifullah, DC Tank Arshad Qayyum, Additional DC South Waziristan Fahidullah, officers of Pak Army and representatives of line departments.