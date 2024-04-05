‘Foolproof’ security plan devised for city Markets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) The Rawalpindi district police had devised a security plan to maintain law and order during the holy month of Ramazan and special security arrangements were finalized for last Ashra, said a police spokesman.

He informed that over 6,000 policemen were deployed for the security of more than 3,000 mosques and Imam Bargahs across the district.

As per the plan, Elite Force commandos were deployed at the entrances and exits of mosques during Fajr and Teraweeh prayers. With the consent of the mosque committees, more than 12,000 volunteers were also assisting the law enforcement agencies in security arrangements.

Personnel were also deployed for the security of Ramazan bazaars and iftar dinners.

The spokesman said that the Rawalpindi police had divided the mosques and Imam Bargahs into three parts.

Temporary pickets were set up at the entrances of Category “A” mosques, while snipers were also deployed on the roofs of the mosques. All worshipers entering the mosques were allowed to enter after a comprehensive body search.

More than 1,200 personnel including SHOs of all police stations were directed to remain in the field to ensure the deployment of more than 6,000 police personnel.

There were complete ban on temporary stalls around all sensitive mosques and gatherings of beggars.

Special security arrangements were made for city markets, while CCTV cameras were also installed at all important locations.

In order to avert traffic jams on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi were also implementing a special traffic plan, especially devised for last 'Ashra' of Ramazan-ul-Mubarik.

A comprehensive plan to control traffic was evolved besides other arrangements, which had been made to regulate traffic load in commercial areas of the city, said Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi, Taimoor Khan.

He said traffic squads were deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at Racecourse traffic office with deployment of special squad. The helpline was working 24-hour and providing help and assistance to the citizens, he added.

He said the CTP were striving hard and making effective measures to control one-wheeling and violation of other traffic rules.

The CTO said special arrangements were made to control the traffic jams so that the citizens could easily reach at their destinations within shortest possible time.

He said in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements were also made.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law was also ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added.

The CTO said traffic wardens had been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief during the last Ashra of Ramazan.

He said special directives were issued to the traffic wardens to take strict action against one-wheelers.

The youngsters with dangerous motorcycle driving not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threat to others and interrupt traffic flow, he said.