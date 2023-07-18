Open Menu

Foolproof Security Plan Devised For Muharram-ul-Haram: DPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2023 | 08:42 PM

District Police Officer Bahawalpur Syed Muhammad Abbas has said that a comprehensive security plan has been chalked out for Muharram-ul-Haram

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 )

He said that foolproof security will be provided during processions and Majalis and District Control Room have been established for timely communications.

As many as 250 processions and 575 Majalis will be held during the Ashura Muharram-ul-Haram.

A total of 7 processions are placed in A-category, 5 in B-category, and 238 in C-category. Out of 575 total, 1 Majlis is of A-category, 4 of B-category, and 570 Majalis of C-category. As many as 2000 police personnel will be deployed for the security of processions and Majalis.

A total of 1800 volunteers will also perform checking duties for checking the participants.

Six reserves of the Punjab Constabulary will also perform security duties to maintain law and order in addition to 1 company of Rangers will be appointed in the district for Muharram-e-Haram security.

CCTV cameras, drone cameras, jammers, sniffing dogs, walk-through gates, and barbwires will be used for foolproof security.

DPO has said that immediate and strict legal action will be taken against those who violate and break the law during Muharram.

He said that there will be a complete ban on hate speech.

