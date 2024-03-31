Foolproof Security Plan Devised For Youm-e-Shahadat Of Hazrat Ali (AS): DPO
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2024 | 09:50 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Bahawalpur Police have made foolproof security arrangements for Monday 1st April on the occasion of Youm-e-Shahadat of Hazrat Ali (AS).
According to DPO Bahawalpur Asad Sarfraz Khan, as many as 5 processions will be taken out across the district, including 2 of Category A, 1 of Category B, and 2 of Category C. A total of 29 Majalis will be organized throughout the district, comprising 2 of Category A, 7 of Category B, and 20 of Category C. More than 1000 police officers, officials, and volunteers will fulfill their duties regarding security across the district. Processions and gatherings will be monitored through CCTV cameras.
Walk-through gates will be utilized for scanning participants of processions and Majalis. A three-tier security plan will be ensured. Dolphin Squad, Guards Squad, Elite Police, and district police vehicles will patrol the areas. A central control room has been established at the DPO office. Additional reserve police contingents will remain on standby in police lines. All SDPOs and SHOs will be present in the field at all times. DPO said that miscreants will be dealt with firmly, ensuring no disturbance to peace. He said that Bahawalpur police are always prepared to handle any unforeseen circumstances.
