Foolproof security plan during Ramadan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The regional police department has constituted a security plan for the

holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has circulated instructions to all district police officers for implementation of the plan in an effective manner.

A total 5,980 policemen will be deployed at 1,422 Masajid in the region.

At least 303 police officials will perform security duty on 219 Masajid/Imam Bargahs in district Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, police have also constituted 840 teams comprising 1997 officials in connection with distribution of ration bags.

In district Faisalabad, 50 police cops will perform duty at five Sasta Ramadan Bazaars.

The traffic police have also made elaborate arrangement to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city especially at the time of Iftar.