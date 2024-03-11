Open Menu

Foolproof Security Plan During Ramadan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Foolproof security plan during Ramadan

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) The regional police department has constituted a security plan for the

holy month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak.

RPO Dr Muhammad Abid Khan has circulated instructions to all district police officers for implementation of the plan in an effective manner.

A total 5,980 policemen will be deployed at 1,422 Masajid in the region.

At least 303 police officials will perform security duty on 219 Masajid/Imam Bargahs in district Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, police have also constituted 840 teams comprising 1997 officials in connection with distribution of ration bags.

In district Faisalabad, 50 police cops will perform duty at five Sasta Ramadan Bazaars.

The traffic police have also made elaborate arrangement to ensure smooth flow of traffic in city especially at the time of Iftar.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Traffic All Ramadan

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

Federal cabinet to take oath at Aiwan-e-Sadr today

3 hours ago
 PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of ..

PSL 9: Naseem Shah fined over violation of code of conduct

3 hours ago
 Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World c ..

Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszkova wins Miss World contest

3 hours ago
 Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible d ..

Imran, Bushra’s online appearance not possible due to internet issue, jail off ..

3 hours ago
 Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to a ..

Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Collective efforts are required to ensure gender p ..

Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi

18 hours ago
 PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators

22 hours ago
 PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ba ..

PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller

22 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan