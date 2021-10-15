Foolproof security plan finalized for 12th Rabbi ul Awwal processions: DPO Abbottabad

All resources will be utilized for the provision of foolproof security of Milad-un-Nabi programs, the cooperation of all schools of thought is required for the establishment of peace in Havelian

This was expressed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi while addressing a meeting held at Havelian Police Station. The meeting was also attended by SP Arif Javed, President Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Azam Khan and others.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in Tehsil Havelian and security arrangements for the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal came under discussion.

DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi thanked Ulema of different factions, trade unions, media representatives and said that the credit for maintaining law and order and harmony in the district goes to Ulema of all sects.

The role of the Peace Committee, Ulema, trade unions and media representatives in eradicating crimes from the society and preventing other social evils has always been commendable, adding the DPO said.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that foolproof security and law and order would be ensured by using all resources on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.