UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Plan Finalized For 12th Rabbi Ul Awwal Processions: DPO Abbottabad

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 07:53 PM

Foolproof security plan finalized for 12th Rabbi ul Awwal processions: DPO Abbottabad

All resources will be utilized for the provision of foolproof security of Milad-un-Nabi programs, the cooperation of all schools of thought is required for the establishment of peace in Havelian

HAVELIAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :All resources will be utilized for the provision of foolproof security of Milad-un-Nabi programs, the cooperation of all schools of thought is required for the establishment of peace in Havelian.

This was expressed by the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Zahoor Babar Afridi while addressing a meeting held at Havelian Police Station. The meeting was also attended by SP Arif Javed, President Chamber of Commerce Khurshid Azam Khan and others.

In the meeting, the overall law and order situation in Tehsil Havelian and security arrangements for the processions of Eid Milad-un-Nabi on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal came under discussion.

DPO Zahoor Babar Afridi thanked Ulema of different factions, trade unions, media representatives and said that the credit for maintaining law and order and harmony in the district goes to Ulema of all sects.

The role of the Peace Committee, Ulema, trade unions and media representatives in eradicating crimes from the society and preventing other social evils has always been commendable, adding the DPO said.

Zahoor Babar Afridi said that foolproof security and law and order would be ensured by using all resources on the occasion of 12th Rabi-ul-Awal.

Related Topics

Police Abbottabad Law And Order Police Station Chamber Havelian Commerce Afridi Media All From

Recent Stories

French cloud computing IPO mints Europe's latest t ..

French cloud computing IPO mints Europe's latest tech billionaire

49 seconds ago
 Govt takes action 3 sugar mills over violation of ..

Govt takes action 3 sugar mills over violation of laws

50 seconds ago
 UK Conservative Lawmaker Amess Died After Stabbing ..

UK Conservative Lawmaker Amess Died After Stabbing Attack in Essex - Police

52 seconds ago
 Police arrest six gamblers

Police arrest six gamblers

53 seconds ago
 Global stocks extend rally on strong corporate ear ..

Global stocks extend rally on strong corporate earnings

5 minutes ago
 US stocks extend gains as retail sales jump

US stocks extend gains as retail sales jump

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.