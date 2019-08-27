Foolproof security plan finalized to maintain peace in Muharram

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 01:00 PM

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :The district police has made foolproof security plan to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram especially on Youm-e-Ashur on the 9th and 10th.

District Police Officer Sajad Khan said as many as 1000 policemen had been deputed to perform duties at various points including worshiping places and procession routes during Muharram and said that strict action would be taken against elements that took law into their own hands.

He said the security arrangements had been finalized and added that patrolling had been enhanced on roads of the city and movements of suspicious persons were closely monitored.

He said police teams including snapping squads had been deputed at entry and exit points of the city, adding that additional contingents had been stationed around central immambargh to ensure security and facilitate mourners.

He said ban would be imposed on arms display, pillion riding and hate speeches during Muharram, adding that RRF squad, bomb disposal squad, ladies police and elite force contingents would be perform duties.

He said a plan had also been chalked for smooth flow of traffic and the violators would be dealt sternly.

