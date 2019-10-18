Foolproof security plan for Chehlum procession

The Sukkur police chalked out an elaborate foolproof security plan on Friday for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, (October 20)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sukkur police chalked out an elaborate foolproof security plan on Friday for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, (October 20).

According to the security plan, prepared under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone Iqbal Dara and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo, the district police, including the Rangers would perform patrolling and security duties on the occasion and the route of the procession would be cordoned off completely.

The Chehlum procession would start from the Imam Bargah Ghareeb Abad and would culminate at the same Imam Bargah after passing through various routes.

A total of 500 cops would be deployed, while various special Quick Response Force teams, CID and Special Branch police would assist them.

SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials would visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordination among the security personnel.

The Sukkur Traffic Police has also devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.