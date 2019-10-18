UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Plan For Chehlum Procession

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:03 PM

Foolproof security plan for Chehlum procession

The Sukkur police chalked out an elaborate foolproof security plan on Friday for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, (October 20)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sukkur police chalked out an elaborate foolproof security plan on Friday for the Chehlum procession of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) to be observed on Sunday, (October 20).

According to the security plan, prepared under the guidance of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Sukkur zone Iqbal Dara and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Ali Samo, the district police, including the Rangers would perform patrolling and security duties on the occasion and the route of the procession would be cordoned off completely.

The Chehlum procession would start from the Imam Bargah Ghareeb Abad and would culminate at the same Imam Bargah after passing through various routes.

A total of 500 cops would be deployed, while various special Quick Response Force teams, CID and Special Branch police would assist them.

SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials would visit the procession routes to ensure effective coordination among the security personnel.

The Sukkur Traffic Police has also devised a special plan to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow.

Related Topics

Rangers Police Visit Traffic Sukkur Same October Sunday From Muharram

Recent Stories

Shehbaz Sharif says he will take part in JUI-F's A ..

22 seconds ago

Islamic world resurges into knowledge domain despi ..

6 minutes ago

Almost 1 in 3 (31%) Pakistanis hold the PPP govern ..

14 minutes ago

Ayesha Omar says just an accident changed her enti ..

21 minutes ago

Increasing hunger a threat to the country: Mian Za ..

22 minutes ago

Masood appeals to UK to help lift siege, end carna ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.