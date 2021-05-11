UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security Plan For Eidul Fitr Finalized

Tue 11th May 2021

Foolproof security plan for Eidul Fitr finalized

The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eidul Fitr in the district

RAHIM YAR KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :The police have finalized foolproof security arrangements for Eidul Fitr in the district.

Under the security plan, 2356 police officials will perform security duty while the district has been divided into 5 zones and 27 sector with regard to security.

Circle police officers would monitor the security at zones levels while SHOs will supervise security at sectors levels.

A central control room has been set up in DPO office and monitoring of entry and exit points have been boosted.

As many as 503 congregations would be held on Eidul Fitr in the district, for which, foolproof security plan has been prepared.

