Foolproof security plan for Muharram in Mardan

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : The district police have made robust security plan to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram especially on Youm-e-Ashur on the 9th and 10th Muharram.

District Police Officer Sajad Khan said as many as 1000 policemen have been deputed to perform duties at various points including worshipping places and procession routes during Muharram and added that strict action would be taken against elements disrupting the peaceful environment.

He said the security arrangements have been finalized adding that patrolling has been enhanced on roads of the city and movements of suspicious persons were closely monitored.

He said police teams including snapping squads have been deputed at entry and exit points of the city and additional contingents stationed around central immambargh to ensure security and facilitate mourners.

He said ban would be imposed on arms display, pillion riding and hate speeches during Muharram, adding RRF squad, bomb disposal squad, ladies police and elite force contingents would be performing duties.

A plan had also been chalked for smooth flow of traffic and the violators would be dealt sternly, he added.