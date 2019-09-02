UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Foolproof Security Plan For Muharram In Mardan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 01:28 PM

Foolproof security plan for Muharram in Mardan

The district police have made robust security plan to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram especially on Youm-e-Ashur on the 9th and 10th Muharram

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) : The district police have made robust security plan to maintain peace during Muharramul Haram especially on Youm-e-Ashur on the 9th and 10th Muharram.

District Police Officer Sajad Khan said as many as 1000 policemen have been deputed to perform duties at various points including worshipping places and procession routes during Muharram and added that strict action would be taken against elements disrupting the peaceful environment.

He said the security arrangements have been finalized adding that patrolling has been enhanced on roads of the city and movements of suspicious persons were closely monitored.

He said police teams including snapping squads have been deputed at entry and exit points of the city and additional contingents stationed around central immambargh to ensure security and facilitate mourners.

He said ban would be imposed on arms display, pillion riding and hate speeches during Muharram, adding RRF squad, bomb disposal squad, ladies police and elite force contingents would be performing duties.

A plan had also been chalked for smooth flow of traffic and the violators would be dealt sternly, he added.

Related Topics

Police Traffic Muharram

Recent Stories

Tunisian National Guard Head, 3 Terrorists Killed ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Registers 40 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

3 minutes ago

Pakistani scientist claims to generate bio-plastic ..

5 minutes ago

Pak men, women teams to vie at World Bridge Team C ..

5 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) opens its post ..

5 minutes ago

Zaman suggests PPP's chairman to solve Karachi's i ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.