Foolproof security plan in city on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday said police had made a foolproof security plan on Eid days in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said about 8,000 policemen had been deployed for security while 1,865 officials would perform duty at Eid gatherings and at parks in the provincial capital.

The CCPO said 35 special police teams had been constituted to counter one-wheelieand aerial-firing while 335 patrolling teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU would continuouslypatrol in the city as well.