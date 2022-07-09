UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Plan In City On Eid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 09, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Foolproof security plan in city on Eid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday said police had made a foolproof security plan on Eid days in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said about 8,000 policemen had been deployed for security while 1,865 officials would perform duty at Eid gatherings and at parks in the provincial capital.

The CCPO said 35 special police teams had been constituted to counter one-wheelieand aerial-firing while 335 patrolling teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU would continuouslypatrol in the city as well.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video w ..

Ahsan Iqbal becomes top trend after slogan video went viral

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imra ..

Sheikh Rashid asks govt to release journalist Imran Riaz Khan

2 hours ago
 Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for d ..

Pak-Bahrain close ties provide opportunities for deeper cooperation: PM

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 July 2022

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Jul ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th July 2022

5 hours ago
 Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.