Foolproof security plan made for Muharram: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said on Monday that a foolproof security plan regarding Muharram had been made under the supervision of CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to official sources here, 176,477 policemen were deputed in the province for security of processions and 194,086 personnel and volunteers would perform duties for Majalis.

Aerial monitoring of central processions of Muharram 9 and 10th would be done through the latest drone technology.

Ban on pillion riding, implementation of section 144 and suspension of mobile phone service were part of the Muharram plan.

A control room had been made functional in central police office, he added.

He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against violators of loud speakerand publication/advertising of provocative material.

Chohan said the CM was personally monitoring the security arrangements.