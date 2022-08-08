UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Plan Made For Muharram: Chohan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Foolproof security plan made for Muharram: Chohan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Spokesman to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz ul Hasan Chohan said on Monday that a foolproof security plan regarding Muharram had been made under the supervision of CM Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

According to official sources here, 176,477 policemen were deputed in the province for security of processions and 194,086 personnel and volunteers would perform duties for Majalis.

Aerial monitoring of central processions of Muharram 9 and 10th would be done through the latest drone technology.

Ban on pillion riding, implementation of section 144 and suspension of mobile phone service were part of the Muharram plan.

A control room had been made functional in central police office, he added.

He said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against violators of loud speakerand publication/advertising of provocative material.

Chohan said the CM was personally monitoring the security arrangements.

Related Topics

Drone Chief Minister Police Technology Punjab Mobile Muharram

Recent Stories

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

Youm-a-Ashur to be observed tomorrow

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

1 day ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.