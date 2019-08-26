UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security Plane Devised For Muharram: DPO

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 01:21 PM

Foolproof security plane devised for Muharram: DPO

District Police Officer (DPO), Captain (Retd) Wahid Mehmood while talking about security arrangements for Kohat during Moharram Ul Haram said that a foolproof security plan has been devised under which over 3,000 policemen would perform their duty to maintain peace

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) : District Police Officer (DPO), Captain (Retd) Wahid Mehmood while talking about security arrangements for Kohat during Moharram Ul Haram said that a foolproof security plan has been devised under which over 3,000 policemen would perform their duty to maintain peace.

Briefing ulema, zakireen, trade leaders and area elders at the commissioner office here, the DPO said that no compromise would be made on maintenance of peace adding that every possible step would be taken to ensure security during Moharramul Harram.

He said high-ups of police have been informed about requirements of police force that would be fulfilled on priority basis.

Like in past, peace would be ensured during all programs of Muharram. Any attempt to sabotage the peaceful environment will be frustrated with the help of general public, the DPO said.

The DPO was informed that the district has been divided into different zones and sectors for ensuring foolproof security. The mosques and imambargahs have been categorized in different groups and extra force has been deployed at sensitive places.

Police officer informed the DPO that a proper intelligence network has been devised and police officials in plane cloth will be present at sensitive place to cope with any untoward incident.

