Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM
Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit
According to a public relations officer, the meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Jawad Tariq, and other senior police officials. During the meeting, the IGP was briefed by senior officers, and new responsibilities were also assigned.
The IG emphasized the need to strengthen the security of the delegations by effectively utilizing the advanced systems of Safe City Islamabad, he added.
“Well-prepared police teams will be deployed at all entry and exit points of the high-security zone,” IGP Rizvi said, adding that search and combing operations will continue in residential areas surrounding the Red Zone.
Rizvi further stated that during the delegation's movement, major roads will be completely closed, and alternative routes will be provided at various intersections to ensure public convenience.
The IGP assured that the Islamabad Police will use all available resources to provide foolproof security to all delegations, making every possible effort to uphold the dignity and honor of the country.
