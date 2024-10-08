Open Menu

Foolproof Security Plans Finalized For SCO Summit: IGP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 08, 2024 | 07:48 PM

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Inspector General of Islamabad Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi on Tuesday presided over a high-level meeting to discuss security arrangements for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

According to a public relations officer, the meeting was attended by DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza, DIG Headquarters Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, DIG Security Jawad Tariq, and other senior police officials. During the meeting, the IGP was briefed by senior officers, and new responsibilities were also assigned.

The IG emphasized the need to strengthen the security of the delegations by effectively utilizing the advanced systems of Safe City Islamabad, he added.

“Well-prepared police teams will be deployed at all entry and exit points of the high-security zone,” IGP Rizvi said, adding that search and combing operations will continue in residential areas surrounding the Red Zone.

Rizvi further stated that during the delegation's movement, major roads will be completely closed, and alternative routes will be provided at various intersections to ensure public convenience.

The IGP assured that the Islamabad Police will use all available resources to provide foolproof security to all delegations, making every possible effort to uphold the dignity and honor of the country.

APP-rzr-mkz

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Red Zone Nasir Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

3 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

3 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

3 minutes ago
 Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

3 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakista ..

Saudi Arabia pledges continued support for Pakistan in humanitarian efforts: Amb ..

1 minute ago
 Foreign investment indispensible for economic deve ..

Foreign investment indispensible for economic development: Punjab governor

1 minute ago
PPP delegation calls on PM

PPP delegation calls on PM

1 minute ago
 Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ e ..

Complete ban on uncovered sand, dust vehicles’ entry in Lahore from 25th

1 minute ago
 PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP H ..

PHC directs AG to move IHC against sealing of KP House

1 minute ago
 Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fu ..

Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund for Palestine, Lebanon

1 hour ago
 Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged ..

Ex-Barcelona and Spain great Iniesta retires aged 40

1 hour ago
 Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg ..

Almarai, Algharbia Farms sign MoU to localize egg powder production

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan