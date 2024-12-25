Open Menu

Foolproof Security Provided For Christmas Celebrations

Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Foolproof security provided for Christmas celebrations

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The police implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of Christian worshippers and their places of worship across the district to avoid any untoward incident during Christmas celebrations.

District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak remained active in the field, supervising the arrangements personally, who also participated in Christmas celebrations by cutting a ceremonial cake at Misaq Centre in Mian Channu on Wednesday.

According to police sources, a total of 106 churches across the district was secured with comprehensive arrangements, involving over 1,100 police officers, personnel, and volunteers deployed to maintain peace during Christmas festivities.

Special Christmas bazaars were set up in Shanti Nagar and 133/15L, where additional security personnel have been stationed to manage the crowd and ensure their safety, police sources added.

Every individual entering the churches was being checked through walk-through gates and rooftop security has also been assigned to keep watch over the premises.

The police also conducted search operations in the areas surrounding churches and Christian neighbourhoods to prevent any untoward incident.

Meanwhile, the teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force (QRF) were patrolling across the district to reinforce security, while 80 traffic officers and staff have been deployed to control traffic flow and manage parking near churches and celebration sites.

The police have also established checkpoints near Christian worship places to monitor suspicious individuals, ensuring thorough checks as part of the heightened security.

The District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak extends heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community, reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding their celebrations and ensuring a peaceful environment.

APP/qbs

Related Topics

Police Christmas Traffic Christian

Recent Stories

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th e ..

Sharjah Award for Arab Creativity announces 28th edition's winners

16 minutes ago
 COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Chri ..

COAS joins Christian community in celebrating Christmas

56 minutes ago
 Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of in ..

Varun Dhawan breaks silence over allegations of inappropriate behaviors with Ali ..

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridge ..

Sharjah Ruler welcomes participants of Gulf Bridges

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from T ..

Pakistan, South Africa Test-series to start from Thursday

1 hour ago
 Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi du ..

Weather update; cold, dry to persist in Karachi during next 24 hours

1 hour ago
Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array o ..

Hatta Winter Festival greets visitors with array of exciting activities across 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

Google Wallet likely to reach Pakistan soon

2 hours ago
 MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emirati ..

MoHRE calls on private sector to meet 2024 Emiratisation targets by December 31

2 hours ago
 PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers ..

PTA resumes registration of VPN service providers in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Bil ..

American journalist Tucker Carlson speaks at 1 Billion Followers Summit

2 hours ago
 UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Se ..

UAE’s Digital School receives '1885 Exemplary Service to Education' award

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan