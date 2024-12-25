Foolproof Security Provided For Christmas Celebrations
Muhammad Irfan Published December 25, 2024 | 07:00 PM
KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) The police implemented stringent security measures to ensure the safety of Christian worshippers and their places of worship across the district to avoid any untoward incident during Christmas celebrations.
District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak remained active in the field, supervising the arrangements personally, who also participated in Christmas celebrations by cutting a ceremonial cake at Misaq Centre in Mian Channu on Wednesday.
According to police sources, a total of 106 churches across the district was secured with comprehensive arrangements, involving over 1,100 police officers, personnel, and volunteers deployed to maintain peace during Christmas festivities.
Special Christmas bazaars were set up in Shanti Nagar and 133/15L, where additional security personnel have been stationed to manage the crowd and ensure their safety, police sources added.
Every individual entering the churches was being checked through walk-through gates and rooftop security has also been assigned to keep watch over the premises.
The police also conducted search operations in the areas surrounding churches and Christian neighbourhoods to prevent any untoward incident.
Meanwhile, the teams of Elite Force and Quick Response Force (QRF) were patrolling across the district to reinforce security, while 80 traffic officers and staff have been deployed to control traffic flow and manage parking near churches and celebration sites.
The police have also established checkpoints near Christian worship places to monitor suspicious individuals, ensuring thorough checks as part of the heightened security.
The District Police Officer (DPO) Ismail Kharrak extends heartfelt Christmas greetings to the Christian community, reaffirming the commitment to safeguarding their celebrations and ensuring a peaceful environment.
