Foolproof security provided for Friday prayers

Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM

On the first Friday of holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab police provided foolproof security for worshipers at mosques

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) On the first Friday of holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab police provided foolproof security for worshipers at mosques.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that excellent security was being provided to more than 36,000 mosques, 2,179 Imambargahs, 444 minority places of worship across the province including Lahore. More than 74,000 police officers, officials and community volunteers were deployed for security of mosques, Imambargahs and religious places. More than 200 walkthrough gates, more than 12,000 metal detectors are being used for security of sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.

The IGP said that search operations and patrolling had been increased around mosques, Imambargahs, places of worship and religious places. During Fajar, Iftar and Taraweeh hours, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams are patrolling around mosques and places of worship, while the security arrangements and activities are being continuously monitored with the help of Safe City cameras.

He said RPOs, DPOs are in close coordination with the members and administrators of the peace and mosque committees of their area. Dr. Usman said religious scholars were promoting interfaith harmony, brotherhood and peace.

