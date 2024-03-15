Foolproof Security Provided For Friday Prayers
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 08:30 PM
On the first Friday of holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab police provided foolproof security for worshipers at mosques
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) On the first Friday of holy month of Ramazan, the Punjab police provided foolproof security for worshipers at mosques.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr Usman Anwar said that excellent security was being provided to more than 36,000 mosques, 2,179 Imambargahs, 444 minority places of worship across the province including Lahore. More than 74,000 police officers, officials and community volunteers were deployed for security of mosques, Imambargahs and religious places. More than 200 walkthrough gates, more than 12,000 metal detectors are being used for security of sensitive mosques and Imambargahs.
The IGP said that search operations and patrolling had been increased around mosques, Imambargahs, places of worship and religious places. During Fajar, Iftar and Taraweeh hours, Dolphin Squad, PRU, Elite teams are patrolling around mosques and places of worship, while the security arrangements and activities are being continuously monitored with the help of Safe City cameras.
He said RPOs, DPOs are in close coordination with the members and administrators of the peace and mosque committees of their area. Dr. Usman said religious scholars were promoting interfaith harmony, brotherhood and peace.
Recent Stories
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance
Spain call up for Barca defender Pau Cubarsi, 17
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service
Russian ballot boxes vandalised as presidential vote starts
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan
Russian strikes kill 16, including rescuers, in Odesa
EU looks to extend migration deals to Egypt
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week
Liverpool face Atalanta in Europa League quarters
Silva, Conceicao get Portugal call ahead of Euro 2024
Islamabad to be turned model city in collaboration with business community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Railways sets record with longest freight train operation3 minutes ago
-
CEO health directs officials to intensify anti-dengue surveillance4 minutes ago
-
CS KP for good attitude for efficient public service4 minutes ago
-
Faisal Amin to contest bye-poll from NA-44 DI Khan2 minutes ago
-
Supreme Court issues cause list for next week2 minutes ago
-
Minister emphasises healthy mother is cornerstone of healthy society11 minutes ago
-
CM discusses proposal to issue of Kissan card11 minutes ago
-
Top court to hear appeals regarding taxes in utility bills, sugar price in next week2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's future linked with technical education: Shafay Hussain2 minutes ago
-
CDA chief suspends 18 employees over Rs 7 bln corruption scandal2 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars, leaders denounce Islamophobia as a threat to global peace, harmony2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt to initiate think tank to boost healthcare systems2 minutes ago