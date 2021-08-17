Foolproof security provided to 52 processions, 185 Majalis of 7th Muharram

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi District Police provided foolproof security cover to 52 processions and 185 Majalis of 7th Muharram whereas nearly 2500 cops ensured security and traffic arrangements for main 7th Muharram procession of Rawalpindi city.

The main procession of 7th Muharram started after maghrib prayer on Monday from Sian Sadiq Imambargah, Sadiqabad and after passing through its traditional route culminated at Imambargah Qadeemi at morning.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Imran Ahmar visited the route of the main procession, reviewed the security and checked all the arrangements.

He directed the police officers to ensure foolproof arrangements to protect lives and properties of the citizens.

City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi, DIG, Muhammad Ahsan Younas remained present from start to culmination of the procession and supervised all the security arrangements.

Other senior police officers of Rawalpindi including Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Rai Mazhar Iqbal, SP Rawal, Zia ud Din, SP CIA, Tariq Mehmood, SP Headquarters Naira Zafar, SP Security Tamoor Khan and other officers remained alert and also checked security arrangements and briefed the cops deployed to ensure security of main procession of 7th Muharram.

CPO appreciated the performance of police personnel and expressed satisfaction over all the arrangements made for 7th Muharram.

According to a police spokesman, total 52 processions were taken out on 7th Muharram including main procession of Sian Sadiq Imambargah and 185 Majalis were organized. Total 6000 cops were deployed to provide foolproof security cover to all 7th Muharram processions and Majalis.

Complete searching and sweeping of the route was conducted before start of the main procession. All the streets at the route of the procession were barricaded and all other entry points were closed with barbed wires, barriers and containers. Walk through gates were also installed at entry points of the procession.

No person was allowed to carry weapon in Muharram procession except designated police officers, he said.

City Traffic Police (CTP) had also finalized all the arrangements to ensure smooth flow of traffic on alternative routes during processions.

Parking of vehicles and motorcycles was banned along routes of the mourning processions while all traffic proceeding towards these routes was diverted to other roads.