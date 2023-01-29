UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Provided To Churches

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 09:40 PM

Foolproof security provided to churches

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :On the directives of senior officials, the district police have provided foolproof security to churches across the district on Sunday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the directives of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar, police personnel were deployed in and around churches on the occasion of prayers on Sunday.

He said the DPO instructed all SDPOs to inspect police security at churches located within their jurisdiction and police circles, adding that CCTV cameras, vigilance devices and walk-through gates were also installed in that regard.

