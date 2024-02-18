Foolproof security provided to churches

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) On the directives of the Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab, foolproof security was provided to churches across Bahawalpur district on Sunday.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directives of IGP Punjab, the personnel of the district police of Bahawalpur was deployed at churches across the district where the faithful came to offer prayers.

He said that the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muhammad Abbas monitored the implementation of a security plan designed for churches.

He said that the provincial police had been directed to provide foolproof security to churches across the province where faithful came to offer prayers on Sunday.