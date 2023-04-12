Foolproof security put in place for observance of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday put in place foolproof security arrangements for the peaceful observance of majalis and processions on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS).

The District Police Officer (DPO) Shazad Umar Abbas Babar, chairing a meeting of police officers, chalked out an effective security plan and directed the SDPOs to monitor the gatherings on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's martyrdom day.

He also directed SHOs to remain vigilant during the processions and Majalis and thoroughly check every individual at entry and exit points of Imambargahs and processions.

Under the security plan, the district police installed CCTV cameras for monitoring the Majalis and processions, installed walk-through gates and deployed trained elite commandos, police officials in plainclothes and officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) at strategic locations to keep eye on suspicious persons.

The police have also installed barbed wires around Imambargahs and allocated separate places for parking.