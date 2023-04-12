Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security Put In Place For Observance Of Martyrdom Day Of Hazrat Ali (AS)

Muhammad Irfan Published April 12, 2023 | 01:00 PM

Foolproof security put in place for observance of martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The district police on Wednesday put in place foolproof security arrangements for the peaceful observance of majalis and processions on the martyrdom day of Hazrat Ali (AS).

The District Police Officer (DPO) Shazad Umar Abbas Babar, chairing a meeting of police officers, chalked out an effective security plan and directed the SDPOs to monitor the gatherings on the occasion of Hazrat Ali's martyrdom day.

He also directed SHOs to remain vigilant during the processions and Majalis and thoroughly check every individual at entry and exit points of Imambargahs and processions.

Under the security plan, the district police installed CCTV cameras for monitoring the Majalis and processions, installed walk-through gates and deployed trained elite commandos, police officials in plainclothes and officials of the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) at strategic locations to keep eye on suspicious persons.

The police have also installed barbed wires around Imambargahs and allocated separate places for parking.

Related Topics

Police

Recent Stories

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

38 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

4 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

10 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive internationa ..

UN Secretary-General urges ‘massive international support’ for Somalia

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed ..

Fujairah Ruler and Crown Prince visit Sheikh Zayed&#039;s mausoleum

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.