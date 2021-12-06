UrduPoint.com

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured At Christmas: DC

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:27 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured at Christmas: DC

Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on Christmas so that the Christian community could observe their religious rituals in a befitting manner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on Christmas so that the Christian community could observe their religious rituals in a befitting manner.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday while presiding a meeting of the District Peace Committee here at his office.

The meeting, attended by various religious leaders of the district, including Muslim, Christian and the Hindu community, has unanimously condemned the Sialkot mobbing incident in which a Sri Lankan national was killed last Friday.

They termed the unfortunate incident against the basic teachings of any religion as no religion preached hatred or this kind of barbarism.

The meeting also praised the steps of the provincial govt after the incident and the arrest of all culprits involved in the horrifying incident.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said nothing could be more important than maintaining law and order; therefore, maximum attention was paid in this direction.

Muhammad Ali said all departments would be on high alert on Christmas day while district administration officials would participate in Christmas celebrations.

He stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through peace committees in their respective areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Qasim Ejaz, SP Saddar Kamran Altaf, District Hateeb Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Incharge Holy Family Church Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, representative of Hindu community Nareshad Chand, Saint Pall Church representative Sohail Kamran, Christ Church Boota Masih, District ambassador of peace, Maulana Izhar Bukhari and other officials of district administration were present in the meeting.

Related Topics

Christmas Alert Sialkot Saddar Muhammad Ali Church Muslim Christian Family All Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid attends graduation ceremony of two leadership development pr ..

35 seconds ago
 Provincial governments should play role to control ..

Provincial governments should play role to control inflation: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Youth killed in road accident

Youth killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed receives Nissan executives at Expo 2020 Dubai

16 minutes ago
 33 held with contraband

33 held with contraband

4 minutes ago
 DG, SBP directs all Divisional Sports Officers to ..

DG, SBP directs all Divisional Sports Officers to hold maximum sports activities ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.