Foolproof security to be ensured at Christmas: DC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Foolproof security arrangements would be ensured on Christmas so that the Christian community could observe their religious rituals in a befitting manner.

This was said by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali on Monday while presiding a meeting of the District Peace Committee here at his office.

The meeting, attended by various religious leaders of the district, including Muslim, Christian and the Hindu community, has unanimously condemned the Sialkot mobbing incident in which a Sri Lankan national was killed last Friday.

They termed the unfortunate incident against the basic teachings of any religion as no religion preached hatred or this kind of barbarism.

The meeting also praised the steps of the provincial govt after the incident and the arrest of all culprits involved in the horrifying incident.

Addressing the meeting, the DC said nothing could be more important than maintaining law and order; therefore, maximum attention was paid in this direction.

Muhammad Ali said all departments would be on high alert on Christmas day while district administration officials would participate in Christmas celebrations.

He stressed the need for maintaining an atmosphere of religious harmony and brotherhood through peace committees in their respective areas.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Capt (R) Qasim Ejaz, SP Saddar Kamran Altaf, District Hateeb Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Incharge Holy Family Church Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, representative of Hindu community Nareshad Chand, Saint Pall Church representative Sohail Kamran, Christ Church Boota Masih, District ambassador of peace, Maulana Izhar Bukhari and other officials of district administration were present in the meeting.