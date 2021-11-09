Foolproof security to be ensured during Anti-Measles/Rubella drive from November 15

Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof security would be provided to the vaccinators during a 13 day long Anti-Measles/Rubella campaign starting from November 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali on Tuesday said that foolproof security would be provided to the vaccinators during a 13 day long Anti-Measles/Rubella campaign starting from November 15.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for the drive, the DC said that 1556 mobile teams,256 fixed points, and 328 medical officers would administer anti-measles/rubella injection to children between 9 months to 15 years of age.

Muhammad Ali said that around 2.

3 million children would be targeted during the drive in the entire district, including cantonment areas.

On occasion, Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Faiza Kanwal briefed the meeting that with the coordinated efforts of the Government and WHO, workers have been trained to accomplish the target set of vaccinating 2,328,972 children below nine years of age.

The CEO said along with all government initiatives, the active participation of parents was needed to make the campaign successful.