Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During By-elections: Police

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 08:30 PM

On the directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan on Wednesday visited various polling stations set up in areas of Kalar Syedan and Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :On the directives of City Police Officer CPO Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, SSP Operations Wasim Riaz Khan on Wednesday visited various polling stations set up in areas of Kalar Syedan and Kahuta.

According to police spokesman, SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan reviewed the security arrangements for the by-elections and gave instructions to the officers.

Waseem said that foolproof security would be provided to the staff of the Election Commission in the by-elections and implementation of the code of conduct would be ensured.

All the resources, he said, would be utilized to maintain law and order.

SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer Cheema, SDPO Kahota and other officers were present on the occasion.

The by-elections will be held in Punjab on July 17 to elect 20 members of the Punjab Assembly. All these seats were vacated when its members were de-seated by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

