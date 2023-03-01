Foolproof security to be ensured during census: CPO

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2023 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Mansoor-ul-Haq Rana Wednesday said that foolproof security would be ensured during the digital census across the district.

In a directive issued here, he said that first ever digital census had been started and police would ensure comprehensive security arrangements during the seventh census.

He said that 2247 police officials had been deployed on security duty adding that the officials had been directed to remain alert while performing duty the census teams by keeping in view the ongoing law and order situation in the country.

Mansoor Rana said that SoP of census would be implemented at any cost and violators would be treated with iron hands.