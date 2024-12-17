Open Menu

Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Christmas: SSP Shahzeb

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

Foolproof security to be ensured during Christmas: SSP Shahzeb

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb met a delegation of the Christian community on Tuesday to discuss security measures regarding Christmas.

According to police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by DSP Security, along with key representatives from the Christian community, including Pastor Alliance Initiative Chairman Malik Kamran Naz, Vice Chairman Aneek Parvaiz, General Secretary Yeshua Masih, Shahid Khokhar, Advisory board Member Bishop Farukh Javed, and Bishop Warem Masih.

SSP Shahzeb assured the delegation that the Islamabad Police is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Christian community and their religious events.

He emphasized that comprehensive security will continue to be provided for programs held at their places of worship.

Shahzeb stated that the purpose of the meeting was to reassure the Christian community that Islamabad Police is always available for their security and considers itself accountable for their protection. He added that all churches in Islamabad are being provided with foolproof security.

Additionally, SSP acknowledged the Christian community's cooperation with Islamabad Police and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.

The Christian community delegation thanked Shahzeb for addressing their concerns and ensuring full support for their security needs. They reaffirmed their commitment to standing with Islamabad Police at every level.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Christmas Alliance Bishop Christian All From

Recent Stories

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

18 minutes ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

41 minutes ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

10 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

12 hours ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

12 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan