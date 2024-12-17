Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Christmas: SSP Shahzeb
Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Arsalan Shahzeb met a delegation of the Christian community on Tuesday to discuss security measures regarding Christmas.
According to police spokesperson, the meeting was attended by DSP Security, along with key representatives from the Christian community, including Pastor Alliance Initiative Chairman Malik Kamran Naz, Vice Chairman Aneek Parvaiz, General Secretary Yeshua Masih, Shahid Khokhar, Advisory board Member Bishop Farukh Javed, and Bishop Warem Masih.
SSP Shahzeb assured the delegation that the Islamabad Police is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Christian community and their religious events.
He emphasized that comprehensive security will continue to be provided for programs held at their places of worship.
Shahzeb stated that the purpose of the meeting was to reassure the Christian community that Islamabad Police is always available for their security and considers itself accountable for their protection. He added that all churches in Islamabad are being provided with foolproof security.
Additionally, SSP acknowledged the Christian community's cooperation with Islamabad Police and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.
The Christian community delegation thanked Shahzeb for addressing their concerns and ensuring full support for their security needs. They reaffirmed their commitment to standing with Islamabad Police at every level.
