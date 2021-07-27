UrduPoint.com
Foolproof Security To Be Ensured During Muharram: SSP

Sumaira FH 24 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:09 PM

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zafar Malik Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Khairpur, Zafar Malik Tuesday said that foolproof security arrangements would be ensured during Muharram-ul-Haram.

He was addressing a meeting to review arrangements on Muharram-ul-Harram with the Peace Committee members at his office here.

He directed police officials to adopt advance and preemptive steps to ensure arrangements for extending protection and other facilities to the Azadari processions and Majalis.

The SSP said that security cards would be issued to the members of the Peace Committee to maintain peace.

He said that islam is a religion of brotherhood, peace and tranquility and appealed Ulema, religious notables and citizens to extend their all-out cooperation for maintaining religious harmony and peace during Muharram-ul-Haram.

